Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 15-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight overnight.
A 15-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight overnight.
Crime

Teenager dead after stabbing

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
19th May 2020 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has died after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight overnight.

The 15-year-old was taken to hospital after he was stabbed during a fight at the Bagot Community in Darwin.

Police were called to the Bagot Road community at 3.22am after they received reports of fighting taking place.

Northern Watch Commander Acting Senior Sergeant Sonia Kennon said earlier when police arrived they found the teenager with a stab wound to his chest which was bleeding heavily.

The knife was found at the scene.

She said inquiries were continuing as to who stabbed the youth.

She said a crime scene was in place and Serious Crime members would be investigating.

At 9.06am, police put out a statement saying:

"Northern Territory Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old male in Ludmilla.

"At around 3.20am this morning, police were called to a residence following reports of an unconscious youth with injuries.

"The youth was conveyed to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment but sadly passed away.

"Detectives from the Major Crime Unit are investigating.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444."

 

 

.

Originally published as Teenager dead after Darwin stabbing

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed’s new friendly faces on the frontline

        Tweed’s new friendly faces on the frontline

        Health Patients at The Tweed Hospital’s emergency department will soon be greeted by a new staff member to provide additional support

        Coronavirus NSW: Regional travel announcement ‘imminent’

        premium_icon Coronavirus NSW: Regional travel announcement ‘imminent’

        Information here is some good news for NSW residents

        Musicians showcase skills online to lift spirits

        premium_icon Musicians showcase skills online to lift spirits

        News During this period of isolation, music is great therapy

        FAMILY AFFAIR: Neilsen set sights on big waves

        FAMILY AFFAIR: Neilsen set sights on big waves

        News In 1969, he won the Queensland State Junior title at Snapper.