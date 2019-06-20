Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hannah Mesmar, 18, has been reported missing from Clifton Beach.
Hannah Mesmar, 18, has been reported missing from Clifton Beach.
News

Teenager reported missing from Clifton Beach

20th Jun 2019 1:51 PM

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to help find missing Hannah Mesmar from Clifton Beach.

The 18-year-old woman was last seen by her family at 11am at a residence on Endeavour Street on June 19.

Family and friends hold concerns for her safety and well being, as her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall, with a slim build, and curly black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444 or via on the online Policelink page.

More Stories

missing public assistance teenager

Top Stories

    TUCK IN: 6 reasons you can't miss Taste Tweed 2019

    premium_icon TUCK IN: 6 reasons you can't miss Taste Tweed 2019

    Food & Entertainment Food, drink and plenty of local cheer is what makes Taste Tweed one of the premier festivals in the region each year

    • 20th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    Tweed pub investigated for intentionally boozing up gamblers

    premium_icon Tweed pub investigated for intentionally boozing up gamblers

    News Liquor authority cracks down on 'systematic' practices.

    Man charged for bestiality, stealing underwear

    premium_icon Man charged for bestiality, stealing underwear

    Crime He has admitted to 96 offences including 19 instances of bestiality