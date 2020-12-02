Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three teenagers were charged over the theft of an elderly woman’s handbag.
Three teenagers were charged over the theft of an elderly woman’s handbag.
News

Teenagers charged over stealing 80-year-old’s handbag

Cathy Adams
2nd Dec 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO teenagers have been charged after they allegedly robbed an 80-year-old woman on Tuesday.

About 12.30pm, an 80-year-old woman was returning to her home on Navigation Lane at Tweed Heads when she was approached by two teenage boys.

Police will allege in court the teens snatched the woman’s bag from behind as she was walking up a set of stairs, before fleeing the scene.

The elderly woman wasn’t injured and was assisted by several passers-by who contacted police.

Following inquiries, officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District were patrolling the Tweed Heads area when they stopped and spoke with three teenage boys – two aged 16 and one aged 14 – on Wharf Street.

All three were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

Two of the teenage boys – aged 14 and 16 – have now been charged with stealing from a person. Both were granted conditional bail to appear at a children’s court in January 2021.

The second 16-year-old boy was released pending further inquiries.

northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border bubble helped this family to reunite

        Premium Content Border bubble helped this family to reunite

        News THEY had missed many milestones due to COVID-19, but the North Coast offered the perfect place to reconnect.

        Meet Gold Coast police's 'secret weapon'

        Premium Content Meet Gold Coast police's 'secret weapon'

        News A remarkable friendship has started between police and 4yo Harper

        Mum-of-five attacks woman while brandishing a knife

        Premium Content Mum-of-five attacks woman while brandishing a knife

        News The North Coast mum claimed women had been drinking when the fight broke out.

        CIRCLE OF TRUST: ‘Byron twist’ to a COVID-safe summer

        Premium Content CIRCLE OF TRUST: ‘Byron twist’ to a COVID-safe summer

        Health MAYOR says: “The last thing we want to see are our beaches and parks being...