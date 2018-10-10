Teens hit the street to help the region's homeless

JUST WALK: Australian Red Cross Tweed Youth Club members are raising awareness about homelessness.

JUST WALK: Australian Red Cross Tweed Youth Club members are raising awareness about homelessness. Aisling Brennan

THE community is invited to join the first annual Walk for Homeless Australians Today march this weekend.

The event, hosted by Australian Red Cross Tweed Youth Club, will start at Jack Evans Boat Harbour and participants will have the option to walk 2km, 4km or 6km towards The Anchorage in Tweed Heads.

Member Alanah Still said the march was a chance for the community to support homeless people in the Tweed.

"We want to show support and have people walking on this issue,” she said.

"There are a lot of young people who are homeless but you just don't see them on the street.

"We've got an elderly homeless man speaking about his experience, we'll have a barbecue and a scavenger hunt for each distance.”

Working alongside the homeless community with her family, ARCTYC member Jasmin Jones-Calvert said she feared the issue of homelessness was bigger than people realised.

"Homelessness is big in our area, it's a really overlooked demographic in our area,” she said.

"We know a lot of young people are couch surfing and living just above the (poverty) line trying to make ends meet, it's something that's very close to our hearts.”

Participants are encouraged to come dressed in purple for the walk.

When: Saturday, October 14, from 8.30am-2.30pm (NSW)

Where: Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads. Meet at the Boundary St entrance.

Info: Phone 0403 033 466 or email alanah.still@hotmail.com