Aussie teen scores invite to Augusta

Kim Grace is heading to the US for a major event.

GRACE Kim liked spending time with her dad but she wasn't always that keen to be doing it on a golf course.

Now she can thank her father Kevin for his insistence she play the game with him after receiving the offer of a lifetime.

The 19-year-old, who won the Avondale Amateur in Sydney last week, is now heading to one of the most famous courses in the world.

The Australian amateur golfer and 2018 Youth Olympic gold medallist has made a strong start to 2020 - cracking the final four at the Australian women's amateur championships in Queensland, winning the NSW Amateur Championship before the triumph at her home course at Pymble.

Then she received an email she is still shocked by, made a quick call to the US and was invited to tee up in the second Augusta National Women's Amateur.

"This tournament only started last year and it is invite only with the top 70 in the amateur rankings getting an invite,'' said the Greenacre golfer who shot two-under-par 70 to finish the Avondale Amateur at 11-under-par .

"After the cut the chairman of Augusta picks a few invites and I am one of the invitees.

"It's one of the most important events in amateur golf.

"When I hear I just jumped out of bed screaming I had got the slot. I was so excited.

"It really came as a shock.''

Kim will be the only Australian in this year's tournament where she is part of a field of 72 but must make the top 30 to play at Augusta National in the final round

Grace Kim won gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Kim started golfing when 10, introduced to the game but her father.

"It's a classic dad and daughter golf story. He used to drag me there after school. I had nothing better to do. He loved golf and plays when he can,'' she said.

"It took me a while to get into it.

"At that age I liked socialising with my friends but instead I was dragged to golf.

"But now I really want to be a pro.''