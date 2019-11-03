Menu
Crime

Teens mowed down by rideshare driver

by Sarah McPhee
3rd Nov 2019 1:42 PM

 

A rideshare driver was allegedly "driving erratically" before he dropped a group of teenagers off and then spun the vehicle around and drove straight into them.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred shortly after 3am today in Noraville on the NSW Central Coast.

A group of teenagers had requested a local rideshare service at the time, according to police.

"Once inside the rideshare van, the driver - who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol - began driving erratically, causing the passengers to be thrown around," police said.

He dropped them off on Budgewoi Rd at 3.20am and then allegedly drove away but performed a U-turn and drove back straight towards the group, striking a boy and a girl.

Noraville on the NSW Central Coast. Picture: Google Maps
The 18-year-old driver was then allegedly yanked out of his vehicle and assaulted by the group of teenagers.

Local police arrived a short time later and established a crime scene.

A 15-year-old boy was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being treated by paramedics for injuries to his pelvis, leg and back.

A 16-year-old girl was treated for significant head injuries and taken to the same hospital in a serious condition.

The girl was later transferred to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital.

The driver is under police guard in hospital. Picture: iStock
The driver sustained minor head injuries and was taken to Wyong Hospital under police guard for further treatment, as well as mandatory blood and urine testing.

Charges are likely to be laid once he is released from hospital, police said. His vehicle has been seized for forensic examination.

It's understood the driver's service was not booked via any official mobile application.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the area at the relevant times is urged to contact Wyong Police Station on 02 4356 6099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

charged crash crime

