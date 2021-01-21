Teen’s post after Macca’s twerk frenzy

A teen joked on Facebook after being charged over a twerking frenzy at a Queensland McDonald’s which included her grabbing a mop.

Layla Cheyne North's troublemaking at the fast food joint in Dalby last year landed her with a court date for public nuisance but less than 24 hours later she was in hot water again.

Layla Cheyne North has dodged a conviction.

A day later, the 18-year-old was arrested for another disturbance outside a pub and turned on the officers while in custody.

Even while awaiting her next court date, North bragged on social media when news of her antics were first published.

A comment left by Layla Cheyne North on Dalby Newspapers' Facebook page after news of her initial arrest was published.

In a comment left on a social media page for Dalby Newspapers on November 24, she complained she "just wanted to get a bucket and mop for this (sic) wap," referring to the explicit song by rapper Cardi B.

North pleaded guilty to a raft of charges at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, including public nuisance, wilful damage and assaulting and obstructing police.

The court was told North was drunk when she entered the Dalby McDonalds about 12.30am on November 20 last year.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said she began "shaking her bottom" - a motion known as twerking - despite staff asking her to leave.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court was told North attempted to lock herself in the McDonald’s bathroom when police arrived to arrest her.

She performed a handstand outside the restaurant, placed her dirty shoes on the front counter and began mopping the floor with a nearby mop.

When police attended, she attempted to lock herself in a restroom.

Ms Edwards said North was again arrested the next day after police were called to a disturbance outside Dalby's Criterion Hotel.

North became verbally abusive to police, which continued in custody.

When offered a meal, she smeared it on the walls of her cell before using toilet paper to cover the CCTV camera.

North kicked at officers when they tried to move her to another cell.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said she had no criminal history and was struggling with personal issues at the time.

North was fined $1000 and was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

No convictions were recorded.

