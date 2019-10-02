Menu
Crime

Teen’s torture charge over kangaroo carnage

by Hannah Higgins
2nd Oct 2019 9:00 AM
WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES

A 19-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly hit and killed up to 20 kangaroos with his ute on the NSW South Coast.

 

Two of the joeys that survived the horrifying ordeal. Source: Janine Green
Police called to Dress Circle and Headland Drive on Tura Beach, north of Eden, on Sunday found a scene of carnage, with multiple dead kangaroos lying on the road.

Three orphaned joeys were the sole survivors.

The kangaroos were believed to have been killed between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, police said.

Horrified residents woke on Sunday morning to piles of kangaroo carcasses strewn on their quiet suburban street.

 

The carcasses of kangaroos that were killed in Merimbula. Picture: Supplied
Janine Green with one of the dead kangaroos. Picture: Supplied
An investigation by detectives led to the arrest of the man on Tuesday afternoon.

He was charged with torture, beat and cause the death of an animal and was granted conditional bail to appear in Bega Local Court on November 26.

 

Two of the joeys survived a horrifying ordeal. Source: Janine Green
Bega Valley Inspector Peter Volf said in a statement on Tuesday evening that police would not tolerate acts of animal cruelty.

"We take incidents such as these very seriously and anyone who engages in activities such as these will face the full brunt of the law," he said.

WIRES volunteer Janine Green, who has taken the little roos under her wing, says the critters would have died without her care.

"They're all on six feeds a day. They all would have perished without carers," she told The Daily Telegraph.

animal cruelty kangaroo nsw

