Teen’s viral sex act roasted by mum

Several months ago, the only people who knew what TikTok was, were teenagers who used the social media platform for lipsyncing and recording dance videos.

But 2020 has been a weird and wonderful year and when the coronavirus pandemic hit, all sorts of people began to explore the app.

As a result, a whole new breed of videos have emerged, including controversial lunch box inspiration to helpful hacks - and even exposing cheating partners.

However, the latest trend to emerge is "mum TikTok", after a mother went viral for her perfect response to a teenage social media star's X-rated video.

And judging from the thousands of comments from women who can relate, it's definitely safe to say TikTok is no longer just for kids.

Kelsey Sneddon has gone viral for her hilarious response to a teenage social media star's rude video. Picture: Instagram/thevintageblonde_

US mum Kelsey Sneddon, who goes by the username @thevintageblonde_, used the platform's "duet" function to roast 18-year-old Jacob Sartorius' rather rude dance video.

The social media star - who has 23.9m followers on TikTok and 9.3m on Instagram - had recorded himself at a petrol station lip syncing to a rap song by the artist Huncho.

The lyrics contained a reference to oral sex - at which point Jacob makes a hand gesture to symbolise the act.

The mum roasted social media star Jacob Sartorius’ X-rated TikTok video. Picture:TikTok/KelseySneddon

At this point, Kelsey cuts in to tell Jacob to get his "ass home before I ground you" as well as reminding him he has homework to do and is late for dinner.

Now just to be clear, Kelsey is not the teen star's real mum, but she's captured the thought every mother had when seeing the clip, earning over 716,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments since it was shared on Monday.

"That's not how you do it by the way," she says, in response to the sex act.

"And if your dad taught you that … that makes sense."

Kelsey has been applauded for capturing every mother’s thoughts. Picture:TikTok/KelseySneddon

The hilarious response has blown up, with many applauding Kelsey for being so relatable.

"Are you actually his mother? Either way, amazing," one person wrote.

"I have found the side of TikTok I belong on," another said.

"Mama for the win," someone else mused while one woman said: "This is every mom (sic)."

Others declared the video was the "best TikTok" they have ever seen, adding "mum TikTok is where we belong".

Kelsey, who has two young children of her own, goes on to explain in the comments the video was just a bit of fun but said she would "die if I found my kid doing sh*t like this [Jacob's video]".

Jacob Sartorius has millions of followers after rising to fame online age 11. Picture: Instagram/JacobSartorius

Meanwhile Jacob, who was recently described as "one of Gen Z's rising stars", has yet to respond to Kelsey's hilarious video.

He rose to online fame at just 11-years-old as a vlogger and singer - and is reportedly a multi-millionaire.

While he's legally an adult, he still looks extremely young, a detail he makes a point of addressing in his Instagram bio, writing: "Don't let the baby face fool you."

In it, he makes a hand gesture to symbolise oral sex, which Kelsey points out is ‘not how you do it’. Picture:TikTok/KelseySneddon