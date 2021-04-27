Telstra salesman’s disgusting act while drunk and high

A young salesman has pleaded guilty to a revolting assault on a watchhouse officer after a 21st birthday party went horribly wrong.

A young Telstra salesman who lives in the Moreton Bay region has been sentenced for a disgraceful assault on a Brisbane CBD watchhouse officer, spitting in the 57-year-old's face while grossly intoxicated and high on party drug MDMA.

Warner man Riley Daniel Smith, 22, a former chef, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to a charge of serious assault of a public officer by spitting.

The court heard the revolting act occurred in the early hours of the morning of September 8, 2019.

Smith, who had been out celebrating a friend's 21st birthday, was "considerably intoxicated" and had also consumed a tablet of MDMA when his behaviour caused him to be arrested and taken to the Brisbane Watchhouse.

When there, Smith "spat directly into the face" of a male watchhouse officer who was handling him, with saliva hitting the man on the chin, left cheek and above his left eye.

There was no police interview conducted at the time due to Smith's "aggression and behaviour", the court heard.

Warner Telstra salesman Riley Daniel Smith, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy

Defence lawyer Shane McDowell told the court his client was not a regular user of MDMA and had been given the tablet by a friend.

He said his client's former employment as a chef meant he was exposed to a "lifestyle... of drugs and alcohol" from a young age.

He had, however, realised he was hanging out with the wrong crowd and retrained himself to work in the sales industry, where he is currently engaged by Telstra.

His steady work, plus the positive influence of his new partner, Mr McDowell submitted, alongside his genuine efforts at engaging with the mental health system, meant Smith was at a low-risk of reoffending.

He felt "disgusted and ashamed" of his behaviour that night and was "devastated" to be before the District Court for the first time.

Smith was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment with immediate court-ordered parole.

A conviction was automatically recorded.

