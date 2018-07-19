Telstra service pain

Telstra says it has no plans to fix the poor mobile phone reception in Pottsville.

TELSTRA users in Pottsville continue to experience poor mobile phone reception despite being less than half an hour from an international airport.

Resident Gregg Miller, who moved to Pottsville in February, told the Tweed Daily News he had been involved in a back and forth between Telstra's complaints department ever since he moved there.

"Every-time I speak to them I have to call them back because I get cut off and have to re-tell the story over and over again, every time you have to call them four or five times,” he said.

"I have to sit outside in the street to talk to you”.

And Mr Miller is not alone.

On the Pottsville Community News page, one resident wrote: "Telstra is beyond ridiculous out here. Days upon days of no coverage”, while another said "at least half of Pottsville is affected”.

Another said they moved to Pottsville in December and "can only get one bar of reception”.

Pottsville General Store owner Rick Moore said the poor reception had been harmful to his business.

"We have trouble with our mobile phones but the Eftpos is more of a worry because we lose sales, 80 per cent of sales is Eftpos so people have to run down to the bank and get money,” he said.

"Most people just don't worry about it, it's always a quieter day when the Eftpos is down.”

Mr Moore said the all-day outages occurred at least "once or twice a month”, meaning many customers would just head to the IGA two doors down.

He said the store had a sign ready to alert customers whenever the Eftpos was down.

"Obviously it's a big concern, a lot of other businesses are in the same boat, people just don't carry cash these days.”

But there appears to be no relief in sight as Telstra says it has no plans to fix the issue.

Telstra Area General Manager Mike Marom told the Tweed Daily News "there are no immediate plans to upgrade mobile coverage in this area.”

"Our network engineering team have analysed the base station in Pottsville and it is operating normally,” he said.

"At times the site is experiencing some capacity issues during peak periods which may cause connection or slower speeds for some users. Telstra has been investigating potential network upgrades in the area as part of our ongoing network investment plan to improve capacity and cater for seasonal traffic increases in the region.”