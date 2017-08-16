Temperatures could top hottest August day since 2009

Cooling off in Kingscliff Creek are, Kai Braithwaite (3), Ava Gorman (3), and Mason Slattery (5).

WARM days are shaking the winter blues on the Tweed, with August's daytime temperatures soaring above the historical average.

Last Friday alone was up six degrees on the average, and the unseasonably warm weather has continued, resembling more of a summer pattern.

Queensland's south-east is set to reach up to 29 degrees today, which would be Coolangatta's warmest August day since 2009.

Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott said the warm, summery conditions were due to a heat trough moving across the region.

"Daytime temperatures are about 1.5 degrees above the long-term average of 21.5,” Ms Westcott said.

Enjoying the Kingscliff Creek are, Piper Hamilton (2) and Chloe Hamilton (4) Scott Powick

Although daytime temperatures have been above average for August, mornings have been cooler, with temperatures reaching as low as six degrees dropping the mercury below the monthly average before the day heats up.

While Tweed will remain warm with temperatures reaching up to 24 degrees on Thursday and Friday, Ms Westcott said cooler weather was on the way, with a cool change following the trough due to put an end to the winter heatwave.

"Today will be the warmest, then a dry, cooler change will come through for the weekend,” she said.

Saturday is predicted to reach a top of 21 degrees, with a low of 9 degrees in the morning.