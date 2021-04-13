Temperatures set to drop below average in parts of region

A cold snap is expected in the Northern Rivers region this week.

If you’ve been thinking it’s time to pull out the jumpers and woolly socks, then you’re not wrong as temperatures are set to plummet this week.

Most of NSW and the ACT are currently experiencing a sharp burst of cold weather, with temperatures in many areas 5 to 7 seven degrees below average.

And sadly for those who love the heat those lower temperatures are also set to include the Northern Rivers.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said while most of the cold snap will be affecting the southern regions, the Far North Coast can also expect temperatures below average.

“The coolest temperatures are for southern parts of the state and the ranges, like Armidale and Tenterfield will get towards freezing if not below,” he said.

“10 degrees or under is what (the region is) pretty much expecting for Tuesday morning.”

Lismore is expected to reach a low of 9 degrees on Tuesday, five degrees lower than average.

But it’s not all bad news as temperatures are expected to warm up later in the week.

Temperatures will warm up over coming days, but another cold front may move into the region late this week.

Tuesday:

Lismore – sunny with a top of 22 degrees, low of 9 degrees

Byron Bay – mostly sunny with a top of 22 degrees, low of 15 degrees

Ballina – mostly sunny with a top of 23 degrees, low of 12 degrees

Tweed Heads – mostly sunny with a top of 24 degrees, low of 14 degrees

Wednesday:

Lismore – sunny with a top of 25 degrees, low of 10 degrees

Byron Bay – sunny with a top of 24 degrees, low of 16 degrees

Ballina – sunny with a top of 25 degrees, low of 13 degrees

Tweed Heads – sunny with a top of 25 degrees, low of 15 degrees

Thursday: