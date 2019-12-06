Temperatures to soar on the Tweed

MAKING A SPLASH: Finding a way to beat the heat in Murwillumbah are pool plungers Nick Sneezby, Lauchlan Harmdy, Mitch Lambert, Jamie Fox and Zephyr Ruhan. Photo: Scott Powick.

LESS than a week into summer and the temperature on the Tweed has ranged from 29C to 34.6C and it’s about to get hotter.

Murwillumbah will swelter today with the temperature forecast to reach 37C and 31C in Tweed Heads.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rebecca Kamitakahara said we will have warm and dry conditions and a severe fire danger for the Far North Coast.

Ms Kamitakahara said UV radiation will be “extreme” between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

“In terms of the UV on Friday and across the weekend the UV index is predicted to reach 11, which is extreme for most of the daylight hours,” she said.

She said Tweed will get a slight westerly breeze come through this afternoon and into the evening.

“We will see similar conditions on Saturday with temperatures in the high 20Cs and mid-30Cs,” she said.

“Later Saturday and into Sunday we will see a southerly change come to the area.

“With the southerly coming through there this is a slight chance of a shower.”

This time last year Murwillumbah hit 25.5C, almost 10C cooler than what is expected today, and Tweed Heads hit 26.4C.