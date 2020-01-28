Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tourists wear masks at airport check-in
Tourists wear masks at airport check-in
Health

Ten Qld students face weeks in quarantine

by Tracey Ferrier
28th Jan 2020 9:31 AM

TEN students currently flying back from China will spend two weeks in quarantine at their Brisbane boarding school to manage any risk of them spreading the deadly coronavirus.

The Stuartholme School for girls is taking high-level precautions to ensure the student population isn't exposed to the risk of the virus, which is rapidly spreading in mainland China.

Ten returning students, who are currently in the air, will be met at the airport and taken back to the school, where they'll spend two weeks in quarantine on the fifth floor of their boarding house, principal Kristen Sharpe said on Tuesday.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus queensland school students virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        WELCOME BACK: New interns coming home to Tweed after study

        premium_icon WELCOME BACK: New interns coming home to Tweed after study

        News Two medical interns have returned to their hometown

        BE BOLD: Words to live by from Tweed's citizen of the year

        premium_icon BE BOLD: Words to live by from Tweed's citizen of the year

        News Photos of the Tweed's newest Aussies and who won the Aus Day awards

        Notorious ‘drug dealers, rock stars’ party house hits market

        premium_icon Notorious ‘drug dealers, rock stars’ party house hits market

        Property A trouble-prone Airbnb ‘party house’ is up for sale.