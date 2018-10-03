Ten things to do these school holidays to entertain the kids

EXPLORE: Isla Meginley enjoys the Under the Sea event at Tweed City.

Richard Gosling

1. Dive to the depths of the ocean

Explore the depths of the ocean without getting wet in this interactive underwater virtual reality experience at Tweed City Shopping Centre until October 12.

The free multi-sensory experience will transport children and parents under the sea for a chance to engage the senses of smell, sound, sight and touch. The pop-up will be made up of six different sensory rooms, including a kelp forest and jelly fish room.

Visitors also get the chance to get up close and personal with whales in a special under the sea two-minute VR experience.

Tweed City is also offering families the chance to win a $200 gift voucher when they upload a photo from the underwater display and use the hash-tag #UnderTheSeaTweedCity.

MASTER CHEF: Learn to cook up a feast. iStock

2. Cook up a fantastic feast

Learn to become the next child master chef at this Kids in the Kitchen cooking class.

Hosted by Tweed Shire Council, kids can learn how to make some healthy snacks before they head back to school.

The cooking classes are designed for children aged seven and over.

Children will be able to learn how to cook up a feast on Thursday, October 4, from 10.30am at Tweed Heads Library.

Bookings are essential, contact 07 5569 3150.

GREEN THUMB: Teach your children how to look after plants. loops7

3. Become a green thumb

Decorate your own greenhouse and watch your seeds grow at Murwillumbah Library on Thursday, October 4, at 10am.

Children aged 5-8. Contact 02 6670 2427.

4. Learn to build a robot

As technology becomes more advanced, here's your chance to learn the skills that you will need in the future.

Richmond Tweed Libraries are hosting a series of robotics beginners workshops, suitable for children aged eight and over. Bookings essential.

Murwillumbah Library: Tuesday, October 9, at 3pm, phone 02 6670 2427

Kingscliff Library: Thursday, October 11, at 10am, phone 026674 1607

Tweed Heads Library: Friday, October 12, at 10am, phone 075569 3150

YUMMY: Decorate some scrumptious cupcakes 578foot

5. Decorate tasty cupcakes

Decorate some yummy cupcakes at Kingscliff Bowls Club during the holidays.

Each child receives three cupcakes to decorate. The class starts at 11am and costs $12 per child.

Bookings are essential, 02 6674 1404.

FIRE SAFETY: Firefighters will be sharing their safety tips. Scott Powick

6. Firefighters share tips

Firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW will be sharing safety tips children need to know during a fire.

The fire safety demonstration will be held at Tweed Heads Library from 11am on Wednesday, October 11.

Children will also be able to get up close and personal with a fire engine and feel what it's like to get behind the big wheel. Best suited for children aged four and over.

Please note that in the event of an emergency, this visit may be cancelled without notice.

Bookings are essential, contact Tweed Heads Library on 07 5569 3150.

CLAY: Unleash your inner artist. lyosha_nazarenko

7 Unleash your inner artist

Crafting has never been so much fun.

Get the kids making something they'll treasure forever at the craft workshops at Pottsville Beach Sports Club until October 11.

Children can choose from creating bath bombs, sewing, tie dying, making lip balm, clay making, crafting wall hangings, paper chandeliers or cake decorating.

The workshops are in the undercover area at the back of the sports club. Half-day workshops are $45, full-day workshop $85. To book, visit kakesbiscuits.bigcartel.com or call 0421 188 771.

8 Let's go to the markets

There's a market to suit everybody throughout the school holidays.

Take the kids to the Murwillumbah Farmers Market on Wednesdays from 7-11am at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds.

Or check out the interesting trinkets at the Tweed Heads Markets every Sunday at Recreation St for some fun in the sun.

FUN: Keira Paddock as Twitter the Bird and Tiarn Paddock as McTavish the cat. Contributed

9. Discover the magic of theatre

Enjoy a night at the theatre during the holidays.

Murwillumbah Theatre Company presents fairytale favourite Peter and the Wolf at Murwillumbah Civic Centre on Friday, October 12 at 7.30pm, Saturday, October 13 at 5.30pm, Sunday, October 14 at 2pm, Saturday, October 20 at at 5.30pm, Sunday, October 21 at 2pm, Saturday, October 27 at 7.30pm and Sunday, October 28 at 2pm.

Tickets are $15 adults, $6 students. Phone 0498 831 575.

10. Get your skates on

Take the kids down to the Murwillumbah skate park and help them become the next pro skater.

Located in Knox Park, the skate park is the perfect spot for the kids to learn new tricks and hang out with their friends. Let the kids enjoy the skating while you sit back and relax with a picnic in the sunshine.