Tender opens for new Tweed Hospital

THE NSW Government has called for expressions of interest from landowners with land which may be suitable for the development of the new Tweed Hospital.

Tender documents, released on Monday, state the nominated land will have to be within the area extending from Tweed Heads to Pottsville and up to 10-15km inland.

The land must be available for development commencing late 2018; must be appropriate for a major referral hospital, with a developable area of between eight and 16 hectares and easily accessible and proximate to a main arterial road link.

All current planning zonings will be considered.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said he was pleased plans the new $530 million hospital were progressing well.

"This is the next big step in the project,” Mr Provest said.

"I'm hopeful that within 12 months we will have the bulldozers on site. This EOI shows we are committed to the new hospital and this is the next stage in the process.”

The tender closes at 5pm on Friday, September 22.

For more details contact Adam Puddy of Charter Keck Cramer at adam.puddy@charterkc.com.au or 0438 945 598.

To view online, visit https://tenders.nsw.gov.au/health/?event=public.rft.show&RFTUUID=E1A70154-BEC1-501A-75C12570E91CBB02