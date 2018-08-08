Tenders called for construction of new ambo station

NSW State Health Minister Brad Hazzard with State Member Geoff Provest inspect the site of the new Pottsville Ambulance station.

NSW State Health Minister Brad Hazzard with State Member Geoff Provest inspect the site of the new Pottsville Ambulance station. Scott Powick

POTTSVILLE is one step closer to having its first ambulance station with tenders for the construction process called today.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said tenders have been called for the construction of the station, which will be located at 1128 Pottsville Rd, on the southern side of the road on the entryway to the main shopping strip.

"This is a significant milestone in the NSW Government's election commitment to build an ambulance station at Pottsville as part of the $122 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration (RAIR) program,” Mr Provest said.

"The NSW Government is investing in purpose-built and modern NSW Ambulance stations to support the clinical capability of our highly trained paramedics.”

NSW State Health Minister Brad Hazzard with State Member Geoff Provest inspect the site of the new Pottsville Ambulance station. Scott Powick

Once completed, the Pottsville station will include:

Internal parking for up to four emergency ambulance vehicles;

Logistics and storage areas;

Administration and office areas;

Relief accommodation;

Staff parking; and

A delivery and loading bay.

"Planning approval was received earlier this month, and the successful contractor is due to be appointed late September 2018, ahead of site establishment, demolition and commencement of works,” Mr Provest said.

To date, 23 upgraded, rebuilt or new regional and rural ambulance stations have been announced under the RAIR program, including operational stations at Wagga Wagga, Coolamon, Ardlethan, Harden and Molong.

This represents the biggest regional and rural transformation of NSW Ambulance infrastructure in the organisation's history.