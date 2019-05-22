Tennis club to host cancer fundraiser

Pottsville Beach Tennis Club Laurence Hendersen will be providing pink re-strings for the cancer fundraiser.

Scott Davis

IT IS a disease which affects many in our community, and a morning tea on Thursday aims to help those suffering.

A cancer fundraiser will be held from 8am tomorrow at the Pottsville Beach Tennis Club, with food and drink available as well as social tennis for all.

Racquets will be provided, as all are welcome to be a part of the day with will involve raffles and a pink re-stringing of your racquet.

Treasurer of the club, Jane Clare, said the day was all about bringing the community together and raising money for an organisation which focuses on comfort for cancer sufferers.

"Most of the money we raise will be going to the Wedgetail Retreat,” she said.

"One of our long-term members had to use it with her husband last year and she said they were wonderful.

"Because they are not government funded they rely on organisations to help them out.”

Tennis will begin at 8am tomorrow, with the morning tea starting at 10am.

Entry to the event is a $5 donation.