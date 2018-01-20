Tennis NSW gives $10k for Terranora club rebuild

The team at Tennis Terranora has welcomed a big boost to its fundraising efforts with a lump sum donation from Tennis NSW.

The $10,000 contribution towards the clubhouse rebuild - after the Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Friday, November 3 - would go a long way to getting the club back on its feet, Terranora Tennis president Rob Nienhuis said.

The donation was handed to the club on the final day of the recent Sydney International Tennis Tournament.

"They actually came up and paid us a visit and had a look (at the site) and asked us what assistance we needed,” Nienhuis said.

While the insurance investigation is still being finalised, he said there would be a shortfall as there was "a lot of in-kind donations” in the club's original construction on the Henry Lawson Dr site.

He said the Tennis NSW donation followed a string of generous gestures from members of the community, with a local demolition professional donating their services to take down the burnt clubhouse.

The nearby Lindisfarne Anglican College had donated temporary water and power services.

The club is hosting a fundraising cruise on the Tweed River on Saturday evening and there are still a few places available.

"It's going to be huge for the club,” Nienhuis said.

He said Endeavour Cruises had donated the boat for the night, with live entertainment donated by musicians and Lindisfarne Anglican College catering the event. To book, email Judy Cartwright: cartwrigh- ts410@bigpond.com.

The club is also holding a major raffle, which ends in April. Contact the club for tickets by visiting tennisterranora.com.au.