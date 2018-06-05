Tennis Terranora hits huge winner

SLAM CHAMP: Tennis legend Pat Rafter has been announced as a special guest for Terranora Tennis's charity fundraising ball later this month.

SLAM CHAMP: Tennis legend Pat Rafter has been announced as a special guest for Terranora Tennis's charity fundraising ball later this month. MARSDEN LUKE

OUT of the ashes of disaster, a Tweed tennis club has served up a double 'ace' for its charity fundraising ball.

Tennis Terranora lost its new clubhouse to arsonists late last year with the building razed to the ground.

Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre after it was gutted by a fire late last year. Scott Davis

As part of the club's efforts to rebuild, it is planning a Wimbledon Ball on Saturday, June 30, and has secured as special guests for the evening former world number one, two-time US Open champion and 2000 and 2001 Wimbledon runner-up Pat Rafter and 2000 Wimbledon doubles runner-up Sandon Stolle.

Club president Rob Nienhuis said it was a real coup for the club and the presence of the tennis stars would definitely add to the evening.

"The Wimbledon Ball will be at the Lindisfarne Grammar School's auditorium at Terranora and both Pat and Sandon will be part of a Q and A on the night,” Mr Nienhuis said.

"Since the fire, we have had great support from Tennis NSW and the local Tweed community with businesses coming on board to help with raffles prizes.

"Lindisfarne has also become our major sponsor on the night, helping with catering and entertainment.”

Mr Nienhuis said some of the major raffle prizes included a flight over the Tweed and Gold Coast, eight-speed road bicycles and sports memorabilia including signed items by Pat Rafter, Lleyton Hewitt, the Australian Davis Cup team and John McEnroe.

The evening starts at 6.30pm and tickets will include a two-course meal, a complimentary drink on arrival and entertainment.

In keeping with the theme, cocktail dress is suggested.

Tickets are $99 per person or tables of 10 for $900 and can be booked online at www.trybooking.com/371847, or through the Tennis Terranora Facebook page.