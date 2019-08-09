Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Terminally ill Ivan Milat transferred to hospital

by Mark Morri
9th Aug 2019 4:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Serial killer Ivan Milat has been transferred from Long Bay jail and admitted to Prince of Wales hospital this afternoon.

The 74-year-old terminally ill killer is believed to be suffering from a high temperature and was moved to the secure wing of nearby Prince of Wales just after lunch today.

Ivan Milat during a stint in hospital in May. Picture: 7 News
Ivan Milat during a stint in hospital in May. Picture: 7 News

It's believed his condition is not life threatening at the moment despite his prognosis of oesophagus cancer months ago.

The convicted killer of seven backpackers was removed permanently from Supermax Prison in Goulburn after the diagnosis and now is housed at a special hospital wing at Long Bay.

The Prince of Wales Hospital. Picture: John Grainger
The Prince of Wales Hospital. Picture: John Grainger

More Stories

editors picks ivan milat true crime australia

Top Stories

    'It's a joke': Decision on council's controversial Adani ban

    premium_icon 'It's a joke': Decision on council's controversial Adani ban

    Council News Decision on council ban on companies involved with Indian mining giant Adani

    How I found grave of man I was named after in rural Germany

    premium_icon How I found grave of man I was named after in rural Germany

    Your Story "When I saw my name on a grave, I felt emotion I can't describe.”

    Second high school overdose in one week

    premium_icon Second high school overdose in one week

    Breaking NSW Ambulance responds to call-out.

    'We're out to win this one': Barbarians face undefeated foe

    premium_icon 'We're out to win this one': Barbarians face undefeated foe

    Rugby Union Barbarians full of confidence against title rival.