Local fish and chips shop named one of the best in NSW

SEVENTH HEAVEN: Inky Squid at Terranora, owned by Jessica Price and Ben Jones, has been named the seventh-best fish and chip shop in NSW.

SEVENTH HEAVEN: Inky Squid at Terranora, owned by Jessica Price and Ben Jones, has been named the seventh-best fish and chip shop in NSW. Scott Powick

THE Inky Squid at Terranora is making a habit of winning awards.

The small business owned by Jessica Price and Ben Jones has been open for just 18 months, but the owners have already been rewarded with plenty of accolades.

Their latest achievement is being named the seventh-best fish and chip shop in NSW during the 2019 Australian Fish and Chip awards.

"We are just trying to do fish and chips right and trying to use the best quality ingredients we can," Ms Price told the Tweed Daily News.

"I think we have a nice variety for customers and have something to cater for everyone."

Ms Price said she and her partner felt humbled to be recognised as one of the best fish and chip establishments in the state.

She said the amount of support they had received had been overwhelming, especially as the competition was reliant on public voting.

Ms Price said her business did not push for their customers to vote, which made the accolade more special.

"The customers are really chuffed for us and a lot of them on our social media will offer kind words and congratulations," she said.

"I know a lot of other businesses who are in this nomination they do over-market it, so I feel the awards we have received are really special.

"It takes time and effort for people to go online and vote, and they are taking their own time, so having the number seven rank is amazing."