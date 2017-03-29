28°
Terranora Lakes Country Club fire prompts calls for a fix

Mitchell Crawley | 29th Mar 2017 3:19 PM
Firefighters at Terranora Lakes Country Club.
Firefighters at Terranora Lakes Country Club. Contributed

ANOTHER blaze has broken out at the derelict Terranora Lakes Country Club, prompting calls for the owner to fix the site or sell it.

Firefighters were called to the most recent blaze on Sunday at 1am.

"468 Tweed Heads Firefighters on 468 Alpha, Bravo and Hazmat attended a fire in the old Terranora country club,” the station's Facebook page read.

"We often attend fires at this property usually deliberately set even though there is security fencing surrounding the old building.

"It's a shame to see the state of the property now compared to its glory days in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.”

Firefighters at Terranora Lakes Country Club.
Firefighters at Terranora Lakes Country Club. Contributed

It took crews 45 minutes to contain the blaze and in the aftermath social media discussion turned to the state of the site and a lack of action from the developer.

One user wrote: "Honestly, the owner should be doing something about this place, whether they sell it or just hurry up demolish it already. One day someone's going to be seriously hurt, either it be these kids doing it or even one of (the firefighters) trying to clean up their mess. Good on (the firefighters) for cleaning it up once again.”

While another said: "Someone must still be paying shire and water rates” and called on the owner to "fix it up or sell it off”.

The Mantle Group, which owns the site, announced in 2009 plans for a $1.3 billion development that would include an aged care facility, schools, tourist accommodation, a retail precinct and homes for thousands of people.

The company owns pubs across Brisbane, has current development projects including Rise Gold Coast Highlands (a $1.4 billion Master Planned Community, according to its website) and Noosa on Weyba (a $500 million waterfront joint venture development), as well as agriculture and education operations.

Comment has been sought following the latest fire, but in January Godfrey Mantle told the Tweed Daily his business had "incurred significant costs in securing the site but are then faced with forced entry by criminals”.

He also recommitted to the project and said he was "working with the Department of Planning and council to ensure development of the site at the earliest opportunity”.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  mantle group neighbourhood watch terranora lakes country club tweed byron local area command tweed heads and coolangatta tweed heads fire station tweed shire council

