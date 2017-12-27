Terranora rising from the ashes with top showing

TENNIS Terranora members young and old are celebrating the achievements of the club's juniors who excelled at the Queensland Junior Teams Carnival in Brisbane recently.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of the clubhouse which was destroyed by fire in early November, news of the juniors' success has buoyed members according to tennis coach Brendon Moore.

The carnival, played in Brisbane at the beginning of December, drew teams from all regions across Queensland as well as a team from New Zealand and the Northern NSW.

Moore who runs the Moore Tennis Academy at the Tennis Terranora facility at Terranora, said the club had the single largest representation of juniors in the Northern NSW team which competed in under 11s, under 13s, under 15s and under 17s with A and B team in each age group.

"It was a tremendous effort by the team as a whole which came second overall, just 1.6 points behind New Zealand which took out the title,” Moore said.

"Our players really showed some great potential and stepped up to the challenge.

"Our under 17 A team won their division, lead by Terranora junior Brodie Luc who showed plenty of composure in his singles final against the number one player from New Zealand to win his match and clinched the age group title.

"The under 11s were also victorious with Terranora junior Caspian Tuckwell excelling on court.”

Terranora Tennis' winning U11 player Caspian Tuckwell. Contributed

Moore said the tournament proved to be a test of stamina for both players and coaches in more ways than one with the winning divisions having to play five teams to claim honours.

"In the under 17s, it was a very tight match going right down to the wire, creating some anxious moments for me and our supporters,” he said.

"The success of our juniors couldn't have come at a better time, following the heart break of the fire but it has given us some very welcome news.

"There's no doubt we have some of the strongest juniors in the local area which I think is a result of the quality of the facilities, especially the courts and our coaching staff.

"The kids really came together for the tournament and even when training, despite the setback of the clubhouse fire, there is a real 'family sense' of belonging which is being shown on the courts in their play.”

Moore said the next tournament which would include Tennis Terranora juniors would be at Ballina on January 5.

he said he would also be encouraging the juniors to try and make it up the M1 to Brisbane to see some of the big names playing in the 2018 Brisbane International tournament.

For more information on Tennis Terranora, including their fundraising drive, visit www.tennisterranora.com.au