Terranora store robbed at knife point

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Terranora.
POLICE have appealed for information after an alleged armed robbery in Terranora.

A man entered the Terranora General Store and about 4.30pm on Friday before demanding money from its employees at knife point, police said.

The alleged offender took a sum of money before running from the store.

He was described as being aged in his 20s, wearing a black hooded jumper, black shorts and white joggers.

Police are continuing investigations into the incident and anyone with information should contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Tweed Daily News
