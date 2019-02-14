Terranora takeaway voted best seafood in Northern Rivers

BEST SEAFOOD: Owners of the Inky Squid, Jessica Price and Ben Jones say they are humbled by their latest achievement.

BEST SEAFOOD: Owners of the Inky Squid, Jessica Price and Ben Jones say they are humbled by their latest achievement. Scott Powick

THE TEAM at the Inky Squid have only been operating for 10 months, but they have plenty to be happy about.

The Terranora seafood takeaway has been named the best seafood in the Northern Rivers by the Australian Good Food Guide (AGFG).

The award adds to the growing list of accomplishments for the newly formed outlet but the owners say they are just interested in serving great food.

Jessica Price owns the Inky Squid with her partner Ben Jones, and said the AGFG award came as a huge surprise.

"We didn't know they had judged us,” Ms Price said.

"They just sent me an email saying we had won.

"It's a very humbling that we have been acknowledge for our hard work already.”

Ms Price said she has had visitors come from as far a Mudgeeraba on the Gold Coast to try their award- winning food.

She said her team tried to keep their operation as simple as possible.

"It is simple food done properly, using local suppliers and fresh ingredients and putting the love in the food,” she said.

"We try to hone in on the beautiful Australian seafood.

"We are trying to make it quality and offering dishes other places don't have.”

The Inky Squid already has big plans for the next 12 months, floating the possibility of opening a second store.