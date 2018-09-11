Terranora turns on the charm

COZY up by the fireplace on a cold winter's evening while watching the sun set over the Terranora ridge line in this idyllic four-bedroom home

The European-styled home is well elevated to take advantage of the incredible views of the Terranora hinterland.

Seller Caren Miller said there was nothing better than relaxing in her bathtub taking in the scenery or snuggling up with loved ones in front of the fireplace.

"I look forward to winter because we spend a lot of time by the fireplace as you can see out across the hinterland,” Ms Miller said.

"It's a really relaxing room.

"I also love to have a bath in my ensuite because it's got floor-to-ceiling windows and you can look out at the sky and trees, which is beautiful.”

Inside the main home is the cosy formal lounge overlooking the pool and undercover entertainment area plus views of the incredible skyline. Perfect for a large family or entertaining guests, the property also offers a fully self-contained granny flat equipped with new modern kitchen and bathroom plus two upstairs bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

The centrally located galley-style kitchen features a walk-in pantry with ample storage.

Each bedroom in the main house has built-in wardrobes, while the large master suite has a built-in spa in the ensuite.

Only 10 minutes from the Gold Coast Airport, this property offers plenty of privacy in a relaxed setting.

Address: 1 Highland Dr, Terranora

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Agent: Ray White Rural Murwillumbah, Lee-Anne Klaus Ph: 0413 435 577

Features: In-ground pool with in-floor self-cleaning system, solar panels, granny flat

Price: Auction on Wednesday, October 3, at 5pm

Inspections: 3-4pm on Wednesday, September 12, 11am-noon on Saturday, September 15, 3-4pm on Wednesday, September 19, 11am-noon on Saturday, September 22, and 3-4pm on Wednesday, September 26.