Terranora's new fish and chip shop reels in customers

FRESH FISH: The Inky Squid's owners Jessica Price and chef Ben Jones serve up the best catch.

FRESH FISH: The Inky Squid's owners Jessica Price and chef Ben Jones serve up the best catch. Scott Powick

COMING from a family of pescatarians, seafood is a way of life for the owners of The Inky Squid, Ben Jones and Jessica Price.

The Terranora fish and chip shop is quickly becoming the go-to place for anyone who loves their seafood.

We chat with Jessica about The Inky Squid:

Why did you decide to open a fish and chip shop?

We could see that the lush hills around Terranora had a growing community and we thought it would be wonderful to be able to offer fresh and cooked seafood to the locals there.

We also are humbled by the following of customers that Ben has and trusted they would come and visit us wherever we were in the Tweed.

What inspired you to open your own business?

We were inspired to open our own business as we believe wholeheartedly in providing creative and fresh food options and great hospitality, and we wanted to provide this in our local community.

There is such limited options here for us in the Banora and Terranora area, so we are happy to be here for the locals.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

Getting to know our customers is the most rewarding part of running a business in the Tweed.

Seeing familiar faces, having a chat about the fresh seafood and welcoming new friends is so satisfying.

We also have the flexibility to change our menu to suit seasonal ingredients and the availability of fresh, local seafood.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

We have an enormous amount of fresh produce available across the Northern Rivers. It's exciting to work with local fishermen, bakers, growers and local food producers. They provide us with so many options for our menu. Employing local students and staff from our vibrant community is also really great.

Being in the Tweed also means that we sit right between the Gold Coast and Byron Bay so we get to meet customers visiting the region as well as our loyal locals.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

We also cater for gluten-free diets, vegetarians and offer chicken and beef burgers. Plus we offer Sobah, a locally brewed non-alcoholic beer on tap.

What are your future plans for the business?

The Inky Squid is very happy to listen to our customers' needs and develop our menu over time to suit.

Chef Ben will continue to offer new chef specials as well as growing our seasonal modern menu, with a point of difference.

Where: Shop 5, The Pavilions Marketplace, 2-14 Henry Lawson Dr, Terranora

When: Open Tuesdays to Sundays between 11am-7.30pm

Contact : 0467 069 012

Visit: www.facebook.com/