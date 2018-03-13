Terranora's next top model takes on the world stage

A TERRANORA woman with no modelling experience is one step closer to being crowned Miss World.

While Shelby Harasymenko has never modelled before, the 20-year-old has made it to the Queensland finals for the Miss World competition.

Ms Harasymenko was approached on social media by one of the Miss World Australia managers, Debra Miller, to see if she would be interested in competing in the regional finals on the Gold Coast.

"I'd never done anything like this before,” Ms Harasymenko said.

"When I got the message I was shocked and surprised and curious to see where it would take me.

"It's something I would like to pursue but I was never sure whether I was able to make the cut or not.”

The self-confessed "underdog” wowed the judges at the regional finals last month and was one of eight women chosen to move to the next round in October.

"These girls have had these modelling agencies and all this experience behind them, I didn't realise how serious it was before I got there,” she said.

"I was one of the last names to be called out, I was shocked. You listen about half way through and think you won't be called out.”

Raised on the Tweed, Ms Harasymenko, a former Lindsfarne student, spent her school years playing local sport and hoped her community would support her as she moved through the competition.

"It's not very often that someone from Tweed can put themselves out there and get this far,” she said.

Now studying primary education at Griffith University, Ms Harasymenko is also raising money for Variety Australia, as part of her Miss World fundraising campaign.

"Doing that as a degree and having a charity like Variety, I definitely know that helping children is what I want to do in life,” she said.

To donate, visit www.missworldaustralia 2018.everydayhero.com/au/ shelbyseverydayheroes