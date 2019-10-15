Menu
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
Crime

Cause of childcare carpark death revealed

by Christine McGinn
15th Oct 2019 7:45 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

A tragic accident caused by a car rolling backwards in a childcare centre carpark in Melbourne has claimed the life of a young girl, police have revealed.

A 3-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman, both from Broadmeadows, were hit by the car in the McDonalds Road carpark of the centre in Epping about 4.45pm yesterday.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the little girl died at the scene.

A police spokesperson today confirmed the driver of the car was attending to another child in the back seat when the vehicle moved backwards.

It is yet to be determined what caused the vehicle to reverse and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Three other children, who were occupants of the car, were uninjured.

 

A young girl died yesterday outside a childcare centre in Epping.
This morning, flowers and toys have been left outside the centre where yesterday a tent was erected to cover the little girl's body.

Detective Sergeant Daryll Out described the incident as "terrible" last night.

"The incident occurred when a car accidentally struck the young girl," he told reporters, adding he could not give further information about how it happened.

"We certainly urge anybody who's around children to be very careful and mindful that terrible accidents such as these can occur if everyone is not paying full attention to what they are doing."

A 26-year-old woman is in a stable condition at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

