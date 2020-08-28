‘Terrifying’: Burglar found in 15-year-old girl’s room

Julian-Joshua Tylor stole goods valued at $5500 in a burglary from a Sunshine Coast home.

A 15-year-old girl woke at 4am to find a burglar high on drugs in the bedroom of her Sunshine Coast home.

Counsellor hopeful and young dad Julian-Joshua Tylor was creeping in the shadows of her Sippy Downs home on November 2 last year.

The 22-year-old walked from Maroochydore Magistrates Court with no conviction recorded on Friday.

He had entered the home with another man, who he wouldn't identify to police, searching for valuables to steal.

They got away with goods valued at $5500.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said that included two computers, two phones, an X-box and watches.

Two children were asleep in the home at the time with a 15-year-girl waking to find the two men in her bedroom.

"This represents perhaps the top shelf of a parent's worst fear," Senior Constable Brewer said.

She said police were not alleging Tylor had any intention to harm the girl.

His co-accused got away but Tylor was arrested shortly after and taken to the police station to be interviewed.

Police recovered the stolen items but a laptop valued at $2400 was damaged beyond repair.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

He had some criminal history but no previous offences of a similar nature.

The court heard was on a $1000 good behaviour bond for drug-related offences at the time of the burglary.

Sen Constable Brewer argued magistrate Matthew McLaughlin could impose a jail sentence.

Lawyer Neesha Maidwell said a community service order or probation was more appropriate.

She said Tylor had an opioid addiction and was taking up to 50 Xanax pills a day at the time of the burglary.

"He instructs that he lost himself completely and described himself as a walking zombie," Ms Maidwell said.

"He instructs that he doesn't remember the offence at all and only recalls waking up in the watch house."

Ms Maidwell said he suffered a significant trauma in his childhood which led him to drug use in his teenage years.

She said he had been in rehabilitation since the burglary and a letter from Tylor's mother said he was now clean.

The court heard the 22-year-old was studying a Bachelor of Counselling and Ms Maidwell asked no conviction be recorded so not to impact his career prospects or ability to obtain a blue card.

He has a three-year-old daughter.

Mr McLaughlin said the family was vulnerable at the time Tylor entered their home and he had violated their safe space.

"There is no suggestion you or the other person there intended to harm the girl but of course she didn't know that and it would have been absolutely terrifying for her," he said.

"I accept you don't know there was a 15-year-old girl in the house and you probably had no idea.

"You probably didn't care seeing as you were entering bedrooms in the middle of the night."

Mr McLaughlin considered Tylor's young age and that a conviction being recorded for a burglary would destroy the chance of him having a career in most fields.

He sentenced him to 18 months of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Tylor was also ordered to pay $2500 restitution for the damaged laptop.

No conviction was recorded.