TERRIFYING THREAT: ‘Your name will be up in lights’

A Northern Rivers man told his partner she would become a domestic violence statistic before attending her home early in the morning.

A Northern Rivers man told his partner she would become a domestic violence statistic before attending her home early in the morning.

A MAN told his former partner she would become another domestic violence statistic two days before breaking into her Main Arm home and threatening to slit her throat, a court heard.

The Mullumbimby 36-year-old, who is not identified to protect the victim, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on September 23 to plead guilty to charges including damaging property, intimidation and using carriage service to threaten serious harm.

Court documents reveal the man and victim, who share a young son together, had been in a relationship for two years which ended in October last year.

The man called the woman and told her she would be another statistic, saying "one in five women who are killed - your name will be up in lights and you will be all over the news" on January 2.

The woman woke to the sound of knocking and glass breaking on January 4 about 7am.

The victim found the offender standing at the front door with his arm through the glass pane with the door unlocked and slightly ajar.

After a short conversation, the man accused her of having another man in the house and threatened to kill her if she had "crack heads" around his son.

The man took her phone and picked up a shard of glass from the broken door pane.

As he returned to his car, he told the woman he would slit her throat.

He slowly drove away while the woman begged him to give her phone back.

Instead, he demanded she give him the passcode so he could access it.

She managed to wrestle the phone off him before running to the neighbours for help.

The man yelled, "If you call the cops I'll come back and f------ shoot you."

When police arrived, the woman was initially too scared to provide a statement for fear of retribution.

When she came to the station later that day, police saw the victim had more than 200 missed calls on her phone that day from the offender.

Defence solicitor Rachael Thomas said the man had attended the home to get his property including cars that needed to be jump started and to see his son.

Ms Thomas said when the man saw some of his property had been moved he was angry and broke the door window.

She said her client wanted to see the victim's mobile phone to see the type of people around his son

Ms Thomas said the man's drug use of ice had escalated after the death of his best friend in December 2019 and he was not taking his medication for ADHD at the time of the offending.

DPP prosecutor Alanna Coxon said the man used acts of domestic violence intended to intimidate and manipulate the victim as well as control who she associates with.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted and gave the man a head sentence of nine months prison time and a community corrections order for two years.

The man had a non-parole period of three months backdated to the time he had already spent in custody.

The man received court ordered parole.

HELPLINES: