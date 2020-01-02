Tesla fans build Cybertruck tributes

Tesla fans who can't wait until 2021 to drive the new "Cybertruck" have taken matters into their own hands, building hand-made tributes to Elon Musk's controversial ute.

Musk made headlines around the world by unveiling the electric alternative to the likes of Ford's Ranger and F-150 pick-ups in November. Some of the news - such as strong performance claims - was positive, while others focused on the car's angular design, spurious safety and the way shatterproof glass failed during a demonstration of its protective qualities.

We don't know whether a production Cybertruck will look exactly like the example presented to the public last month.

But we do know that people are fascinated by the car.

So much so that some folks, including Chevrolet Corvette racer Jordan Taylor, have built tributes to Tesla's upcoming machine.

Jordan Taylor with his "CyberKart" Tesla tribute. Picture: Instagram

Taylor popped down to his local hardware store to buy cardboard and aluminium foil before converting a go-kart into the "Cyberkart", telling 42,000 Instagram followers "the future is here".

The machine represents a cheeky scale model of Tesla's angular creation, one with a pop-up hatch for the driver's head.

Video of the Cyberkart in action on the streets of Florida won approval from fellow racers such as Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, Supercars regular Scott Pye and Formula E combatant Andre Lotterer.

Russian YouTubers "Pushka Garazh" took a more determined approach.

The Pushka Garazh team worked hard to convert their Lada into a Tesla lookalike. Picture: YouTube

The popular car enthusiasts bought a Lada hatchback and cut away its bodywork before welding on replica panels made from metal.

The page told their followers they "tried very hard and did everything, as always, from shit and sticks", crudely approximating the Tesla's looks.

The finished article turned plenty of heads on the road. Picture: YouTube

But they did go to a decent degree of effort, fitting the car with a working LED tail-lamp and a hatch-style rear used to access the driver's seat.

Other homages to Tesla's machine include a range of proposed Lego toys.

Tesla says the Cybertruck will go on sale in the US in 2021. An Australian arrival date has not been confirmed.