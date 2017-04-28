Tests to prevent prawn plague hitting the Tweed

INVESTIGATING: Commercial operators and recreational fishers will be hoping DPI is successful in preventing the spread of white spot disease to NSW.

AUTHORITIES have begun testing wild crustaceans in the north-east of New South Wales in a bid to ensure white spot disease does not spread to the Tweed and further south.

Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair said there was no evidence of the disease in NSW and that the move was part of a strategy to prevent its spread to the state from Queensland.

"To help minimise the risk of white spot disease entering NSW, the Department of Primary Industries has established orders that place restrictions on the importation of any uncooked decapod crustaceans encompassing the affected areas of south-east Queensland," he said.

"NSW DPI has also commenced testing of wild crustaceans in the north-east of the state.

"NSW DPI is also liaising with fishers and relevant industry bodies to increase awareness and provide advice on how to minimise the risk of the outbreak spreading into NSW."

white spots appear

Commercial Tweed fishers told the Tweed Daily News that they met with DPI officers last week.

White spot disease, also known as infection with white spot syndrome virus, is a highly contagious viral disease of some crustaceans including prawns, crabs, yabbies and lobsters, and marine worms and causes high rates of mortality in affected stock.

While there is no evidence of white spot disease in crustaceans in NSW, Mr Blair says the risk of white spot disease entering NSW is significant due to the close proximity of the current outbreak in south-east Queensland.

In December 2016, white spot disease was detected in farmed prawns in south-east Queensland.

It was then found in wild prawns in Moreton Bay off Brisbane in March, prompting the latest response.

Mr Blair said prawns with the disease might have a loose shell with white spots on the inside surface and a pink to red discolouration.