Tests keep coming for league newcomers

WINNING FEELING: Tweed Seagulls halfback Tarryn Aitken in her side's victory over Toowoomba Valleys at home.

WINNING FEELING: Tweed Seagulls halfback Tarryn Aitken in her side's victory over Toowoomba Valleys at home. SMP Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: Fresh of their first win of the season, the Tweed Seagulls are back at work with a tough test this weekend.

The Seagulls achieved the club's maiden win last weekend at home over Toowoomba Valleys, with last year's runners-up Wests next in line for the competition newcomers.

Tweed coach Kelvin Wright said he was ecstatic his side was able to secure their first win of the year, believing it will calm plenty of nerves amongst the playing group.

"There is a bit of relief all round getting that first win under the belt,” Wright said.

"We were really confident going into the game.

"The week before we thought we were better than the score reflected.

"Overall I think we took a really big step forward.”

This week's test away from home should be a jump in quality, but that is something which the Seagulls coach says won't phase his team.

"At this stage we are just focused on us,” he said.

"We are not going to prepare differently for Wests.

"We are just focused on improving so of the key areas in the game.”

Less missed tackles is one of the key areas Wright said his side would be addressing.

However the coach said he has been pleased with the commitment his side has shown in contact, stating it is an area of the game which they will improve on in the coming weeks.

"For so many players who have never played the game before, the contact is really good,” he said.

"They are really willing to learn and get better at it.

"They have picked up the game really fast and their structure is good - that was evident last week and that is what was pleasing for me.”

Tweed will face Wests on Saturday at Frank Lind Oval.