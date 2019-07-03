Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Orpheus Island Research
Orpheus Island Research
Environment

Tests show young corals surviving warmer water

by Nick Dalton
3rd Jul 2019 1:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A fantastic scientific outcome young corals have survived this test of the elements on the Great Barrier Reef.

The trial aims to show that young coral offspring, produced from mixing corals from warm northern reefs with cooler central corals, can survive in cooler environments.

This is the first test to assess the feasibility of the technique called Assisted Gene Flow at this larger scale on the Great Barrier Reef. The seven-month-old corals have one parent from the warmer northern reaches of the Reef and the other from the cooler central Reef.

AIMS marine scientist Kate Quigley says research has shown the offspring inherit heat tolerance from their northern parents, and in time, may pass on these heat-tolerant genes and make reefs more resistant to future marine heatwaves.

Line Bay, who leads AIMS' research into reef recovery, adaptation and restoration, said Assisted Gene Flow was helping nature to do what it does naturally.

More Stories

climate change editors picks great barrier reef

Top Stories

    How Tweed parents can receive up to $200 for free

    premium_icon How Tweed parents can receive up to $200 for free

    Politics The funding is available now.

    • 3rd Jul 2019 12:29 PM
    New way council could sting those parking illegally

    premium_icon New way council could sting those parking illegally

    News New method could catch out even more drivers

    How police caught the Murwillumbah machete robber

    premium_icon How police caught the Murwillumbah machete robber

    Crime Police arrested the alleged thief yesterday.

    Christine Anu shares song and stories with Tweed

    premium_icon Christine Anu shares song and stories with Tweed

    Offbeat Australian singing legend delights crowd at Tweed