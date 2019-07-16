Menu
Crime

Text message lands teen in court after seeing ex on Tinder

Ebony Graveur
by
15th Jul 2019 7:05 PM | Updated: 16th Jul 2019 5:50 AM
"YOU bring another f---ing man into that house again with my daughter around, I'll make sure you're both dead... I swear to god I'll murder someone."

A Lockyer Valley teenager who sent a threatening text message to his ex-partner told police he sent it from his house after he saw the woman on Tinder.

The teenager, who we can't name for legal reasons, appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court today charged with contravening a domestic violence order.

The DV order was made almost two years ago and stipulated the defendant 'must be of a good behaviour'.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said the teenager had cooperated with police and told them he had been angry at the time.

The teenager pleaded guilty to the charge and, while his conviction was not recorded, was ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Magistrate Kay Ryan said she noted the teenager's history.

"You're only a very young man with no criminal history and relationship breakdowns can be very stressful and they can certainly become quite traumatic," Ms Ryan said.

"But this sort of behaviour is not on and the only person you're going to be hurting in these circumstances is your daughter."

She said she understood he would have been upset at the time but it was no excuse.

"I understand you told police you would not carry out such a threat," she said.

"One can only trust that is the case."

Ipswich Queensland Times

