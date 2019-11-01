‘Thanks for your patience’: Carpark upgrade to finish within weeks

ON SCHEDULE: Tweed Shire councillor James Owen and Kingscliff Shopping Village operations manager John Miller have assured the community the carpark will be finished by November 16. PHOTO: Rick Mamando.

AN UPGRADE of the Kingscliff Shopping Village carpark is expected to be finished in a few weeks.

The redevelopment has been in the making for three years after customer consultation showed a need to improve the car park’s circulation.

The centre’s operations manager John Miller said stage one of the works was on schedule to finish by November 16.

Mr Miller said there will be more carparking spaces available, but more importantly, the flow of traffic would improve.

“The redevelopment allows us to greatly improve the circulation, efficiency and safety of the balance of the north eastern car park,” he said.

“We’ve done this by removing congestion points, creating wider aisles and providing better pedestrian access.”

Stage two of the redevelopment will include more CCTV coverage, shade sails and resurfacing of the car park behind the service station.

Mr Miller said the second stage would be finished by December 6 to avoid disruption over the Christmas period.

He said he was aware of some frustration from customers and he wanted to thank them for their patience.

“We want to thank the community for their continued support of all the local tenants and their staff during construction,” he said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to you all enjoying the updated facilities.”

Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce president and Tweed Shire councillor James Owen has urged the community to be patient because once complete, the upgraded facility would create a better shopping experience for everyone.

Mr Owen said he took community members’ concerns to Mr Miller to understand more about the timeline for completion.

“Some members of the community have expressed concerns that the holidays are fast approaching and that they rely on the choice and convenience of the village for many of their shopping needs,” Mr Owen said.

“Kingscliff Shopping Village is an important commercial and retail hub for Kingscliff and I commend them for doing these upgrades to improve the shopping experience for the community.

“Both the chamber and council received significant feedback from the community during the construction of Rowan Robinson Park and the new Cudgen Creek bridge – there was frustration then, as there is now, but the end result was well worth it.”