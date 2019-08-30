Thankyou Brett: Commander retires after 30 years

Captain Brett Gray, Shane Morse and Isaac Brigginship getting into the Christmas Spirit in Kingscliff.

FOR nearly two decades Brett Gray has been the station commander of the Kingscliff Fire and Rescue station.

Mr Gray has finished his final shift at the station today, retiring after 30 years of service in the NSW Fire and Rescue Service.

Transferring from Dubbo in 2001 to Kingscliff, Mr Gray has been a part of many of the biggest moments in Kingscliff's recent history.

"The biggest thing for me is service to the community," he told the Tweed Daily News during his last shift.

"The wider community don't get to see what we do under the cover of darkness.

"We are there for anyone and act in a variety of different ways.

"We are always there in some way to make the community a better place."

The station commander said there was not one incident which stood out during his career as the most significant.

He said his greatest pride was working along side men and women who shared his passion for serving the community and building camaraderie with other emergency services.

""I just thank the community for their support and to also the crew at Kingscliff.

"There has never been a finer group of people who give effort and time to maintain the safety of the community."

A statement posted on the Kingscliff station's Facebook page paid tribute to Mr Gray.

"Today we lose our station commander, leader, mentor, colleague and brother," it read. "Through thick (and) thin you always had our back and for that we can't thank you enough."