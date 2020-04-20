‘That’s just dogs’: Woman’s puppy mauled twice by same dog

TWICE BITTEN: Davina Warman with her 19-month-old puppy Indi who was attacked by the same dog on Cabarita Beach last week. Ms Warman hopes the owner of the aggressive dog will take responsibility for its actions and muzzle it. Photo: Jodie Callcott.

TWICE BITTEN: Davina Warman with her 19-month-old puppy Indi who was attacked by the same dog on Cabarita Beach last week. Ms Warman hopes the owner of the aggressive dog will take responsibility for its actions and muzzle it. Photo: Jodie Callcott.

A PUPPY'S flesh has been ripped open twice by the same aggressive dog, leaving her owner furious.

Davina Warman pleaded with a woman to keep her dog on a leash after it attacked her dog for the second time in less than a year.

Ms Warman was walking her 19-month-old bull Arab on Cabarita Beach just before sunrise last week when a medium-sized black and grey dog bolted towards her.

She called her dog, Indi, to come back but the other dog chased Indi while its owner desperately tried to recall it.

Ms Warman said when she heard the woman's voice she knew Indi was in trouble.

"I recognised her voice and I called my dog away but the other dog chased her around the both of us and I could hear the woman was getting more urgent with her call," Ms Warman said.

"The last time it happened I brushed it off and it wasn't until I checked her over at home that I saw she was injured.

"She was quite badly hurt and needed six to seven stitches."

This time Ms Warman checked Indi straight away and saw her shoulder had been ripped open.

She said she approached the woman to get her details but the woman dismissed her.

"I called out to her to put her dog on a lead and said, 'this is the second time your dog has attacked mine'.

"She said, 'that's just how dogs are'.

"I said, 'no it's really not and I'm going to report this'.

"I left the beach very upset and I called the vet when they opened.

"Although it doesn't look that bad it tore the muscle … Indi will be on antibiotics and anti-inflammatories and can't go for a walk for two weeks."

Ms Warman said she understood dog owners couldn't always control their pet's behaviour but was furious the woman refused to take responsibility for what her dog had done.

"I understand every owner has their own way of doing things … but she knows this dog has aggression.

"This same dog attacked my dog back in June and I've tried my best to avoid her.

"I actually get up at 5am now and go earlier so I miss the time she's there."

Ms Warman said she had reported the attack to council and spoke with a ranger last Friday.

Tweed Coast Vet's Gustav Dippenaar said there were simple measures owners of aggressive dogs could do to prevent what happened to Indi.

The veterinarian said a basket muzzle was a useful tool because the dog could still run and breathe.

Mr Dippenaar said as well as keeping the dog on a lead, there were visual tools to warn people the dog was not friendly.

"There's collars, leads and shirts owners can buy for their dog that says, 'danger', 'please stay away', or 'caution'.

"Those are the things I think people can do to avoid these things."

He said the woman with the aggressive dog could work with a veterinarian behaviourist and look for visible signs from the dog that it will be aggressive.

"Generally if a dog is wagging its tail it's happy," he said.

"If its tail is up or doing little wags, it's quite tense."

He said the best option to prevent an attack was for the dog to wear a basket muzzle and be kept on the lead.