Aldi’s $2 BBQ item Aussies adore

Add Tomusto Sauce to your next BBQ for just $2. Picture: Facebook

It's a Sunday afternoon and you're still dusty from the night before, so you pick up some snags, and a carton of beer, and invite your friends over for a recovery barbecue.

When they finally rock up, it's all systems go.

The paper plates are loaded with buns, sausages, beef patties, onions, all the good stuff.

But disaster almost always strikes when you end up at the makeshift saucing station.

Here is where you've got some difficult decisions to make.

What sauce do you squeeze on first? Is it the tartness of a mild American mustard you crave? Or perhaps a sweet, tangy tomato sauce?

This is a real Australian tragedy.

So many sauces, so little time.

Well, what if we told you, that somewhere in an Aldi supermarket aisle, there exists a single bottle, filled with the sauces of two separate bottles, for all your BBQ needs?

No, we're not jerking your chain.

Enter, Tomusto Sauce.

Bargain lovers favourite store Aldi, has only gone and knocked our pluggers off again with its latest offering - Colway's Tomusto Sauce.

For just $2, you can get a condiment so perfectly balanced, it will complete any hotdog or burger.

Just looking at the retro style bottle is enough to put a smile on your dial.

According to the Aldi website, "If you're the sort of person who takes your burgers with tomato sauce and mustard, then Tomusto will be right up your alley".

"A perfect mix of the two, our Tomusto is available in QLD stores only."

But one Aldi insider confirmed that with enough support from the masses, the limited edition hybrid condiment could easily become a staple in the supermarket aisles of the future.

And if the online chatter is anything to go by, we may be looking at a Tomusto Sauce takeover sooner than we dare to hope.

"43 years on this planet and had no idea someone, obviously a genius, invented Tomusto sauce," one lover said.

One Aldi lover called Tomusto Sauce a "Siamese meshing of condiments". Picture: Facebook

Another found themselves in a sort of existential crisis, contemplating whether or not to delve into Tomusto land.

"What evil trickery is this ALDI?" the shopper asked.

"Do I? Or don't I? What if I don't like it? What if it's awful?"

"But yet I feel compelled to scratch that itch. The efficiency of it is nothing short of masterful!"

Another Aldi enthusiast posted about the discovery, claiming she couldn't believe the discount supermarket had uncovered such an clever product.

"Say whaaaat!!! Aldi thinks of everything!" the woman wrote.

And people couldn't have agreed more.

"I love this sauce. It makes for an awesome home made burger or hotdog!" one savvy home cook said.

The $2 genius condiment that everyone is loving — Tomusto sauce! Picture: Facebook

Bradley really showed the world how it's done, featuring his Tomusto Sauce front and centre of his backyard barbecue.

"This certainly beats any Sunday Roast, complete with limited edition Tomusto Sauce," Bradley wrote. Does it ever.

Masterfoods also sells a Tomato and Mustard Sauce at Coles in a much smaller bottle for about $3.50.