The annual Banana Festival parade is returning

IT'S back!

Tweed Valley Banana Festival organisers are relieved to be bringing back the popular annual street parade after a two month wait for Tweed Shire Council to sign off on road closures.

During Thursday's meeting, council unanimously supported the local traffic committee's December decision to approve the appropriate road closures for the August 24-25 festival, including the street parade.

Festival co-ordinator Carol Mudge said council's approval meant organisers could carry through with months of planning that had already gone into creating the return of theparade.

"This means that we have our parade back, we have our festival back,” Ms Mudge said, referring to last year when the event collapsed following the shock withdrawal of sponsorship by the Rotary Club of Murwillumbah.

"This means we're going ahead with the full compliment of activities, not just for our queens but for the whole community.”

Ms Mudge said the planning committee had been hard at work trying to put together a program regardless of whether council approved the parade.

"We've been doing a lot of planning with a lot of contingencies if they didn't let us have our parade,” she said.

"You're splitting your time trying to find a solution to a problem and then walk (into the meeting) and they just said that we can go ahead. It's frustrating but this is the best outcome because we can go ahead with what we've planned.

"We can get our hard working girls down the street with the markets and the food trucks.”