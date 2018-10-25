The Banora Point kids with a touch of class

Banora Point Primary's girls touch football team has been unstoppable so far this year, making it to the final eight of the NSW schools competition for the second year running.

BANORA Point officially has the Midas touch after two local primary schools qualified for the state touch football finals.

Banora Point Primary School's girls and Centaur Primary School's boys touch teams were both crowned North Coast champions and have made it to the final eight teams in New South Wales.

The two teams will travel to Sydney on Monday to compete in the state finals.

The Centaur Primary School boys touch football team is off to the state finals in Sydney on Monday.

Banora Point Primary's team of Amelia Kennedy, Evie Wilcox, Nikisha Mutadzakupa McGuire, Evie Clarkson Macie Harper, Indiana Branch, Mikaela Mulheran, Kaiya Tom, Amariah Pinder and Evie Emmett defeated Kingscliff, Cudgen, Centaur, Bilambil, Ballina , Tregeagle and Nambucca to be anointed North Coast champions.

Kingscliff were the only team who has yet managed to score points against Banora, who have conceded only two points while scoring 100 themselves.

Banora Point's touch football coordinator Trish Stewart said the girls are "a fantastic group who are committed, driven and passionate about the sport.”

"They are exceptional athletes who have trained hard each week. I have no doubt the girls will give their all on Monday,” she said.

The boys of Centaur Primary School - Jesaiah Kite, Kobi Togo, Orlando Tauali'i, Leeton Jacky, Tyler Ashburn, Jarrah Hickling, Ayden Burns, Sam Boss and Miller and Marshall Dreyer - defeated Banora Point, Tweed Heads, Tweed Heads South, Southern Cross (Lismore), Wollongbar and most recently North Haven (south of Port Macquarie) in Coffs Harbour to become the official North Coast boys champions.

Some 65 schools entered the competition in both boys and girls and these two schools, just three kilometres apart, came out on top.

The state finals will be held at the Doyle Ground, North Parramatta.