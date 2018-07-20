The best IGA manager in Australia comes from Tweed Valley

BEST IN THE BUSINESS: Mark Pettit was named National Store Manager of the year for the entire IGA network.

TWEED Valley IGA are celebrating the success of their store manager Mark Pettit after he was named National Store Manager of the Year for the entire IGA network.

Mark took out the top gong at the annual IGA conference last week, beating more than 1400 managers from across the country.

We chat to Mark about Tweed Valley IGA:

How does it feel to know you're the best IGA manager in the country?

I don't do this job for all that kind of stuff.

I was very surprised, I hadn't even got a speech ready.

I had won the Queensland award already but wasn't expecting this.

I'm a very quieter achiever, I don't like to be in the spotlight.

I don't do it alone, the team here has worked very hard.

I've got awesome owners who support everything I do and decision that I make.

I've been in retail for 22 years and this is one of the best team I've worked with.

We're a very close-knit store with 80 staff.

What makes Tweed Valley IGA stand out above the rest?

We try our best to have fun but we also strive to be the best and always try to think of new ideas to improve the store.

We know we're not perfect all the time but we aim to be in front of the curve and know what's coming up.

We try to come up with the next big thing because people want to be entertained when they come in the store.

That's our biggest challenge is to continuously surprise people.

Even after three years, we're already thinking of having a facelift.

Why is it important to support local business?

We've just introduced the local wall of local producers so people can identify them.

By putting the local products on the shelf it gives us a point of difference from Woolworths and Coles.

Anyone can sell soft drink, chips and toilet paper but we're looking for that point of difference.

That's what makes us stand out here.

It's real people putting real work into it. and we try to stock as much local produce and products as possible.

What's next for Tweed Valley IGA?

We're going to work on our seafood and deli and introduce more products and range.

We're going to keep working hard on our services.

That's our main goal.