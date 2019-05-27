The best Indian bikes on display

FEATURE: Indian Motor Cycles dealer Peter Carpenter is looking forward to bikes being a feature of Cooly Rocks On.

FEATURE: Indian Motor Cycles dealer Peter Carpenter is looking forward to bikes being a feature of Cooly Rocks On. Scott Powick

FOR the first time, America's first motorcycle company, Indian Motorcycle, will host their 2019 Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) National Gathering at Cooly Rocks On next month.

The bikes will be a feature of the festival which runs from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9 and IMRG members will be joining organised rides and events throughout the weekend, while festival-goers can check out the hottest Indian Motorcycles on display

Indian Motorcycle's Peter Carpenter, who has the dealership in Brisbane, is excited about be part of Cooly Rocks On and said the brand was a perfect fit for the festival.

"Indian bikes have been around since 1901 and with their classic style, should be a popular attraction at the nostalgic festival," Mr Carpenter said.

The iconic machines will be a spectacle to behold as riders head off on their signature Group Ride Saturday, June 8, assembling at Jack Evans Car Park at 9.00am.

There will be a second chance to see the incredible gathering in the Sunday Street Parade on Sunday June 9 from 9.30am.