Menu
Login
News

The best of both food worlds found in Mur'bah

Tracey and Terry Vine from the Mental Lentil Burger Bar in Murwullumbah.
Tracey and Terry Vine from the Mental Lentil Burger Bar in Murwullumbah. Scott Powick
Aisling Brennan
by

A MURWILLUMBAH restaurant is creating a haven for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, despite its new Beef and Leaf menu causing a fracas in town.

Originally launching as a vegetarian-only eatery earlier this year, Mental Lentil owner Terry Vine said he was surprised by the uproar after extending their menu to cater for meat-eaters.

"We realised pretty quickly that we were limiting our market in such a small town,” MrVine said.

"Many of our existing vegetarian and vegan customers were saying that it was a shame we didn't do non-vegetarian food because they were limited to who they could come in with.

"We do respect the vegetarians and vegans on what they want and likewise for non-vegetarians as well.”

Mr Vine said he opened the business shortly after the March floods because he wanted to support the local community but was surprised at the backlash from some of his customers about the menu change.

"It's always harder aiming at a niche market but we wanted to build this business as something very different,” Mr Vine said.

"We didn't want to just become a generic burger bar or cafe.

"We did lose half of our existing clients by changing the menu.

"However, many them have embraced our new fifty-fifty menu and now they can now come (into the restaurant) with anybody.

"But a lot of them won't step foot in here now because there's non-vegetarian items on the menu even though all our vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods are prepared and cooked separately.

"We make and design all our own patties and we do them all in-house on separate days, so as to further reduce any possible cross contamination.”

Mr Vine said he hoped the community would support his business and give the new Beef and Leaf menu a try.

"Come in and support us,” he said.

"We supported Murwillumbah just after the floods to build our new business in town town and support from the locals is important for a new business to flourish.

"It's a two-way thing.”

Mr Vine said the new 50-50 Beef and Leaf menu has something for everyone, including the Mental Lentil burger, Heavenly Haloumi burger, Perfect Pork burger and Champion Chicken burger.

Fast facts

  • The Mental Lentil Burger Bar and Cafe is open everyday from 9am-4pm
  • 91 Murwillumbah St, Murwillumbah
  • Phone 02 6672 6850

Topics:  tweed business vegan vegetarianism

Tweed Daily News
Gig guide: find out what's on this weekend

Gig guide: find out what's on this weekend

Aaron W. Mansfield pays tribute to Roy Orbison at The Star Gold Coast on Saturday from 7pm.

Getting ready for the 2018 Games

Heavy traffic can be managed if everyone plans for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Learn how to avoid traffic during the games.

'He nearly clubbed animal to death': Magistrate refuses bail

A man has appeared in court charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

But the man's solicitor says he "loved the dog"

We have the 7 worst areas for melanoma

Effect of 3 hours in the sun.

Cancer Institute's data reveals an alarming rate of skin cancer

Local Partners