The best of leftover meals at Sunnyside Mall

GOOD FOOD: Todd Shadbolt , Beau Nolan, Arron Collinson , Jiah Spinks-Summerell , Jill McKenzie and Oliver Bonham at Sunnyside Meats are helping customers save money this winter.

MURWILLUMBAH shoppers can save money and reduce food waste as they prepare for winter.

Sunnyside Mall has launched an online tool to help families prepare healthy meals using leftover ingredients that may otherwise be thrown in the bin.

TheBestovers.com - a new recipe and food waste reduction tool from Sunnyside Mall - was launched in response to statistics released last year that Australians scrape $10 billion worth of food off their plates and into the garbage each year.

Sunnyside Mall marketing manager Elio Iacutone said the tips and tricks offered on the Bestovers website helped customers easily select what they would cook for dinner while also addressing important community issues.

"Whether it is throwing out imperfectly shaped fruit and vegetables or waste from the kitchen table, we want to provide Sunnyside Mall shoppers with the inspiration to redesign their nightly family meal using last night's leftovers,” Mr Iacutone said.

"TheBestovers.com provides shoppers with easy-to-follow recipes that can turn leftovers into 'Bestovers' with just a handful of in-pantry ingredients, saving money, preventing waste and maximising our customers' fresh food shop.”

Sunnyside Mall shoppers can access recipes and retailer food offers, and play for instant prizes by visiting www.theBestovers.com.

Top tips

Some top tips for reducing food waste include: