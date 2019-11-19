The best of the 80s coming to Twin Towns

Go West will be performing at Twin Towns on Saturday.

Go West will be performing at Twin Towns on Saturday.

IT IS a show expected to pack Twin Towns next weekend, with audiences set to be taken back in time.

The great music of the 1980s will be on full display on Saturday evening, when the popular Tweed club hosts ’80s Mania.

Go West, A Flock Of Seagulls, Pseudo Echo, Wang Chung and Cutting Crew will performon a night which is expected to delight.

Lead singer of Go West, Peter Cox, said the Tweed crowd would hear the great hits from these five memorable groups.

The British star said lovers of the 1980s will enjoy the non-stop entertainment ’80s Mania promises to provide.

“Each band’s set is necessarily condensed — (the) Tweed audience can expect to hear all of each artist’s hits, along with one or two surprises,” Cox said.

“If you like the idea of a high energy, live jukebox of ’80s hit songs, this is the show for you.”

The show is not just for those lived through the decade, with Cox expecting plenty of younger fans in the crowd.

“As has been said before — the so-called ’80s revival has been going on longer than the ’80s themselves,” Cox told the Tweed Daily News.

“That suggests to me that young people are finding something to love in the music of the era — influenced by their parents, no doubt.

“Modern technology means that we can hear almost any song we choose, at any time.”

As for why the ’80s revival has lasted for so long — the Go West frontman believes it has to do with the passion of the era.

“As a songwriter, I’m bound to say the melodies and the strength of the songs,” Cox said.

“Everyone feels passionately about the music of their youth, the soundtrack of their teenage years, perhaps their first romance.

“That music is powerfully evocative.”

’80s Mania will be held at Twin Towns on Saturday, ­November 23, beginning at 8pm (Qld time).

To book, visit the Twin Towns website.