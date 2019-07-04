Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCRUNCHIE MAD: Laura Helbig, 16, has been handmaking scrunchies and donating half the earnings to help children in need.
SCRUNCHIE MAD: Laura Helbig, 16, has been handmaking scrunchies and donating half the earnings to help children in need. Brodie Hess Photography
Business

The Bundy teen helping Chinese orphans

Katie Hall
by
4th Jul 2019 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVE to help others has led to one Bundaberg teenager donating money from her small business to help improve children's lives.

Laura Helbig, 16, has been custom-making creative scrunchies and donating half of the proceeds to the Chinese Orphans Assistance Team (COAT).

Laura said she started the initiative last year, when a family friend showed her pictures of the children in the program.

"Last year we made $740 for the orphans and this year so far we have about $650 at the moment, and we had a heap of new orders last week," Laura said.

She said the experience had been a rewarding one, knowing the proceeds would be making a difference half the world away.

"From everything that has happened it has been so good having all these people's support and all this money is crazy for support," she said.

"I didn't expect it to go so well, and people are willing to donate, not just buy, but donate willingly and give money (to COAT).

To check out Laura's scrunchies head online to https://bit.ly/2xrcbgj.

community fundraising
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

    premium_icon DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

    Business Major retailer has called it quits at one of Tweed's busiest retail centres, while another has pushed back its opening date.

    • 4th Jul 2019 3:09 PM
    Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

    premium_icon Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

    Rugby League Get ready for the biggest game of the NRRRL season so far.

    • 4th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
    Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    premium_icon Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    Rugby League Three straight losses have not knocked confidence ahead of Wynnum

    $900m commitment: Investment in hospitals vital for future

    premium_icon $900m commitment: Investment in hospitals vital for future

    Health HEALTH district breaks down how they are preparing for the future